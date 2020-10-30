TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office has been closed after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford's office in North Etobicoke will be closed for the "foreseeable future" following the positive test results, his spokesperson said Friday.

"The premier has not visited the office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure," the premier’s spokesperson said. "To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually."

His office did not say how many staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Ford said he was "monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms" after a junior staff member on his team tested positive.

According to Ford's office at the time, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.