TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to reveal a three-step economic reopening plan today that will gradually allow outdoor and indoor activities to resume over the months of June, July and August, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

Multiple sources have confirmed some outdoor amenities, such as golf courses and tennis courts, will be allowed to reopen on May 22.

The three-step plan would be tied to vaccination rates and intensive care numbers, sources say.

Sources said the first stage of the economic reopening is estimated to begin in mid-June, or two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible adults received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province would then allow for slightly larger outdoor gatherings and outdoor dining while greenlighting outdoor sports, day camps, and campgrounds to resume operations.

Sources said allowing retailers to reopen for indoor shopping was the source of intense debate among cabinet ministers.

While essential retailers would remain open at 25 per cent capacity in step one, the Ford government also decided to allow non-essential retailers to open at 15 per cent capacity.

The second step could begin in July, sources said, or two weeks after higher vaccination rates have been achieved.

That benchmark would allow some personal care services to resume, allow for small indoor gatherings, and even open the door for amusement parks, movie theatres and live music events.

The final step, estimated to start in August, would largely see life return to normal for the first time since March 2020 with personal fitness, indoor gatherings and indoor events allowed to return.

Health Minister Christine Elliott told the Ontario Legislature that the government is planning to move "slowly and carefully" to avoid triggering a fourth wave of COVID-19 by opening “outdoor activities first [and] indoor activity later.”

Ford will be joined by Minister Elliott and Dr. Williams to make the reopening announcement at Queen's Park.

CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m.