TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are expected to return to Queen’s Park Thursday after they were both tested for COVID-19 the day before.

Ford and Elliott were scheduled to attend an announcement at Queen's Park on Wednesday, but their names were removed from the list of speakers moments before the news conference.

A spokesperson for the ministry reported that Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who had a news conference with the two on Tuesday, had recently come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Minister Lecce was tested for the novel coronavirus and the results have since come back negative.

While both Ford and Elliott are expected to speak Thursday afternoon, the premier's office has not yet confirmed if their tests have come back negative.

Ford and Elliott will be joined by the Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith for the announcement today.

CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, the province announced that the majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on Friday.

Stage 2 means that a significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions.