TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon, alongside the province’s minister of long-term care and minister of health.

Thursday’s announcement comes after a “gut-wrenching” military report outlining the grim conditions at five of Ontario’s long-term care homes was released by the provincial government on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ford announced his government would take over management at Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York, which were all the subject of the military report, and Camilla Care Centre in Mississauga.

Some of the allegations stated in the report written by the Canadian Armed Forces included bug infestations, incidents of force feeding leading to “audible choking,” and patients who were heard “crying for help with staff not responding.”

“We are fully prepared to take over more homes if necessary. We are fully prepared to pull licences, to shut down facilities, if it is necessary,” Ford said during Wednesday’s news conference. “We will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes.”

Ford’s news conference with Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.