TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement alongside the province’s minister of long-term care this afternoon.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after a military report detailing the “gut-wrenching” conditions at five of the province’s long-term care homes was released by the Ontario government.

The report outlined the grim state inside the five facilities, claiming that there was not only a shortage on staffing and a lack of personal protective equipment, but bug infestations, old food trays stacked inside resident rooms and patients heard “crying for help with staff not responding.”

The report came from the Canadian Armed Forces after its soldiers were sent to Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton to help staff struggling to deal with severe outbreaks of COVID-19.

Merrilee Fullerton and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott will join Ford at the news conference, which is expected to begin at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.