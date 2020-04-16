TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Thursday as the province continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

The announcement will be carried live on CTVNewsToronto.ca.

It comes a day after Ford announced increased measures to keep vulnerable people in long-term care homes safe during the pandemic.

The plan, which Ford described as “fortifying the ring” around such residences, will include stricter testing and screening measures in homes facing outbreaks as well as ensuring these facilities are always stocked with personal protective equipment.

"We will stop at nothing to protect those who cannot protect themselves," Ford said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The minister of long-term care laid out the specifics of the plan, dubbed Ontario’s COVID-19 Action Plan for Long-Term Care Homes.

"Over the next 48 hours, we will be launching more aggressive testing, screening and surveillance by screening all symptomatic staff and residents, as well as asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases," Fullerton said.

Moreover, Fullerton says that testing will begin for asymptomatic residents and staff in “select homes” across the province to better understand how COVID-19 is spreading.

Fullerton said that the province will utilize “rapid deployment teams” from local hospitals to assist with infection prevention and control in affected facilities.