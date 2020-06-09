TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday on the province's plan to reopen child-care centres.

Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliot for the announcement.

The premier said the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario's economy gradually reopens.

Some child-care centres in the province remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

On Monday, the province announced that the majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on Friday.

Stage 2 means that a significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions.

CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

--With files from the Canadian Press