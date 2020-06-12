TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19-related announcement Friday as parts of the province enter the next major step of the reopening phase.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for the announcement.

Earlier this week, the province announced that the majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on Friday.

Stage 2 means that a significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions.

The premier also announced Thursday that it will soon begin a “cautious restart” of family visits at long-term care homes, group homes and retirement homes that are not experiencing outbreak of COVID-19.

