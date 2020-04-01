Ontario premier makes announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 7:24AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 1:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The premier is expected to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.
He will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli, and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.