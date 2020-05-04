Ontario premier is about to make a COVID-19-related announcement
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 7:46AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 4, 2020 12:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement on Monday afternoon.
The premier will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton for the announcement.
Ford will be speaking from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement at that time.