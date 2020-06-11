TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have both tested negative for COVID-19.

Ford and Elliott were scheduled to attend an announcement at Queen's Park on Wednesday, but their names were removed from the list of speakers moments before the news conference.

A spokesperson for the ministry reported that Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who had a news conference with the two on Tuesday, had recently come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Minister Lecce was tested for the novel coronavirus and the results have since come back negative.

"While awaiting the results of Minister Lecce’s COVID-19 test yesterday, Premier Ford and Minister Elliott committed to getting tested as well," Ford's office said in a statement Thursday. "Both test results have come back negative."

"To be clear, both Premier Ford and Minister Elliott have had no known contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, there is no need for either of them to self-isolate."

Ford, Elliott to make announcement at Queen's Park

Ford and Elliott will return to Queen's Park today and will be joined by the Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith to make an announcement this afternoon.

CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, the province announced that the majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on Friday.

Stage 2 means that a significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions.