TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott to make the announcement in Brampton, Ont. at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes after Ontario hit the highest seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day average of cases is now at a record 878, which is up from 743 one week ago.

Health officials reported 851 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Monday, which is a single-day drop from the 1,042 infections confirmed on Sunday.

Durham and Halton regions were initially expected to learn Monday whether they would be forced to revert to a modified Stage 2 but Ford later said he wasn’t ready to make that decision yet.