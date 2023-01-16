Ontario Premier Ford, Health Minister set to make joint announcement

Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

A spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority says a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard.

5 things to know for Monday, January 16, 2023

A university student is suing Toronto police for $1.6 million after allegedly being Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck, Canada's military brass is concerned about access to cutting-edge technology, and beloved former Vancouver Canucks player Gino Odjick dies at age 52. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says

People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, non-profits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.

