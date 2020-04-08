Ontario premier expected to make COVID-19-related announcement
CTV News Toronto Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 7:18AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 7:20AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during his daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton.
The news conference is expected to begin at 1p.m. and will take place at Queen’s Park.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.