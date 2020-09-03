TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is slated to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for the announcement in Hamilton, Ont.

On Wednesday, Ford took aim at the head of one of Ontario's largest teachers’ unions over his government’s back-to-school strategy.

"I will listen to the docs and the health and science all day long as opposed to some head of the teachers' union that has his degree in English literature as Harvey does," Ford said, referring to Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation President Harvey Bischof.

"I think the parents would rather us listen to the doctors as opposed to some guy with a degree in English literature who thinks he is a doctor."

Bischof has made his criticism of the government's return to school plan well known and took to Twitter last week to accuse Ford of "belittling educators."

