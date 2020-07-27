TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliot, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

Ford said on Friday that the province needed a bit more time to determine whether Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex are ready to advance to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

The province typically provides an update at the start of every week on the status of the regions that have been held back from entering the final stage of its reopening plan.

Ford, however, said during a briefing last week that a decision has been made to push back that update until Wednesday.

That means that the three regions still stuck in Stage 2 – Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – will not move to the next stage until at least the end of the week.