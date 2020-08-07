TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement alongside the province’s education minister this morning.

The premier and Stephen Lecce, as well as Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

The announcement comes one day after Lecce opened the door to more measures being put into place in schools when students return to the classroom in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve put the investment in place, we lead the nation in the context of that investment, we’re also open and willing and stand ready to listen to our medical leaders to do more to further de-risk the circumstances and keep these kids safe which is our obligation,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Lecce responded to harsh criticism from education unions, school board officials and parents regarding the provincial government’s plan to safely reopen schools across Ontario.

The government’s $309 million plan largely accepted recommendations from Canadian epidemiologists on restructuring schedules for high school students in large boards to make cohorts of 15 teenagers, implementing mandatory masks in Grade 4 and up and applying surveillance measures to monitor any potential spread of the disease, but falls short on ability to physically distance students at the elementary level.

When questioned on spacing in elementary schools, both Lecce and Ford have repeatedly brought up Ontario’s low elementary class size averages in comparison with other provinces.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said on Thursday that all the science he has access to suggests that the risk of infection for elementary-age children is “very small.”