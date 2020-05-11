TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19-related announcement this afternoon as many businesses across the province reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, retail stores with a street entrance were allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery only, under strict public health guidelines. This comes after garden centres, hardware stores and safety supply stores all reopened over the weekend.

Businesses across the province have been shuttered since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.