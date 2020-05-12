TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make another COVID-19-related announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Government House Leader Paul Calandra at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

Also on Tuesday, Ford is expected to ask the Ontario Legislature to extend the provincial state of emergency until June 2 during the fourth emergency session since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The current state of emergency was set to expire on Tuesday.

Only 42 MPPs will be allowed to attend the one-day session, keeping with the province’s physical distancing rules.

Tuesday afternoon's announcement regarding the novel coronavirus comes one day after the province allowed retail stores with a street-level entrance to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Garden centres, hardware stores and safety supply stores all reopened over the weekend after being closed since mid-March.

Ford is expected to begin speaking at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.