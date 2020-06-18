TORONTO -- Ontario is set to unveil a new contact tracing strategy on Thursday that could include a mobile phone app to track the spread of COVID-19 and manage the virus across the country.

Provincial health officials, along with coders with the Ontario Digital Service are expected to reveal an "enhanced case and contact management strategy" a day before the majority of the province – with the exception of Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – enters the second stage of the economic recovery on Friday.

A mobile application capable of pinpointing the spread of COVID-19 was promised nearly a month ago by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said a digital strategy was necessary to allow people to "move around freely."

Trudeau said at the time that the government had been working with multiple partners to determine the best tracing technology available and intended to "recommend strongly to Canadians a particular app that will help us manage the spread of COVID-19."

Premier Doug Ford said while the government was actively looking for the right app for Ontario, privacy is a top concern.

"Any app that doesn't have a privacy area in it, that's going to be difficult," Ford said. "People believe in privacy. I believe in privacy. So we have to have the right app."

In early May, federal and provincial privacy commissioners issued joint recommendations that would ensure Canadian privacy laws are respected.

Among the recommendations: use of the app must be voluntary; use of the information should be transparent; the app should be minimally invasive; data should be stripped of user data; and the app should be time-limited.

“If done properly, tracing applications can achieve both privacy and public health goals at the same time,” said Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien in May.

Ford also expressed his support of a Canada-wide approach to a contact tracing app.

“It’s so important to have the proper app make sure we do contact tracing and tracking – when people start flying from Vancouver to Toronto to out east – those apps have to be able to talk to each other.”

Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

CTV News Toronto will carry the announcement live.

The announcement comes a day before more regions in Ontario move forward to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, which allows businesses like restaurants, hair salons and malls to reopen.