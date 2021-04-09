TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on camera today, the Ontario government says.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been the focus of some concern in the past several weeks over reports of what experts have called extremely rare blood clots.

Late last month, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55, a move Premier Ford said he wouldn’t hesitate to replicate at the time.

However, Health Canada, NACI, and the Ford government have maintained that the shot is safe for those 55 years of age and older.

The government has acknowledged that the reports of blood clots have led to some hesitancy to the shot in Ontario.

As such, Health Minister Christine Elliott received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Monday in an effort to quell the apprehension.

“It’s important for everyone, when it’s their turn, to get a vaccine because the more people that get vaccines, the sooner we’ll be able to go back to a more normal life for everyone,” Elliott said at the time.

Ford is expected to align with that message when he gets the shot at 10 a.m. at a pharmacy in Etobicoke.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will broadcast the vaccination live.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Ontario residents who are, or will be, 55 years old or older in 2021 at select pharmacies across the province.