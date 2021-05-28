TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details on second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a news conference Friday morning.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for the news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Eligibility for the vaccine expanded over the weekend to allow anyone aged 12 and up to get a shot through the provincial site.

Two shots are necessary in order to be considered vaccinated against COVID-19. Ontario residents are currently waiting about four months between each dose, with some exceptions for some health-care workers, seniors or people with specific health conditions.

Earlier this week, the government said that 60 per cent of adults in Ontario have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, whether it be Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca.

Ontario put a pause on first dose AstraZeneca shots earlier this month due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots. Earlier this week, health officials confirmed that those who had already received their first dose will soon be able to get their second.

The risk of blood clots is significantly lower during the second dose of AstraZeneca, officials added at the time.

However, Ontario Pharmacists Association CEO Justin Bates told CP24 Thursday that most pharmacies in Toronto have not yet received the doses due to a quality assurance process.

Approximately 31,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are set to expire after May 31.

More than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Ontario, according to government data released Wednesday.

The number of people who have received both doses of the vaccine now stands at 594,854.