TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 on Friday morning.

At his Toronto news conference, the premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

Ford’s update comes one day after the return for students in southern Ontario to in-person learning was pushed back.

Elementary schools in the southern part of the province (south of Sudbury) will now remain closed until Jan. 25, which is two weeks later than the original return date.

In-person learning will still resume in northern Ontario for elementary students on Jan. 11.

All secondary students are still slated to return to the classroom on Jan. 25.

The province also announced on Thursday that the lockdown in northern Ontario will be extended until Jan. 25, aligning with the end of lockdown for the rest of the province.

The provincial government said they made these decisions after receiving new data indicating COVID-19 positivity rates among children had been increasing at alarming rates.

Ontario broke two COVID-19 records on Thursday with more than 3,500 new cases logged and 89 more deaths confirmed.

The province has seen the daily case count climb above 3,100 for four days now.