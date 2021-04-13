TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The premier will be joined at 1 p.m. by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live.

The last vaccine update provided by the Progressive Conservative government took place last week, when the government opened up eligibility to those 18 years of age and older in select COVID-19 hot spots.

Education workers who provide daily support to students with special education needs are also now eligible.

The province is now transitioning into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan. In this category, age remains a focus in terms of eligibility for the shot, but those living or working in high-risk congregate settings, individuals with high-risk chronic conditions (and their caregivers), those who cannot work from home and at risk populations are also being prioritized.

The government also revised its timeline for when essential workers can get the vaccine based on their employment. The first group of people who “cannot work from home,” which includes elementary and secondary school staff, workers responding to critical events, childcare and licensed foster care workers, food manufacturing workers, agriculture and farm workers, should be able to get their first shots in mid-May.

Tuesday’s vaccine update also comes one day after the premier said his government would close schools to in-person learning following the April spring break.