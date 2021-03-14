Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be providing an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Sunday morning.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is heading the distribution task force.

The update comes one day before the official launch of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system.

Pharmacists and family doctors started to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in people between the ages of 60 and 64 on Saturday.