TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide another update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday afternoon.

The update comes hours after the official launch of the province’s vaccine booking portal, which opened at 8 a.m. for seniors ages 80 and older.

On Sunday, Ford told reporters that the province has the capacity to administer 4.8 million vaccine doses per month, but is currently only receiving enough supply to administer about a quarter of that.

The premier will speak in Cobourg, Ont. at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live.