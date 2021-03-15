Advertisement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 8:05AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 12:12PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide another update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday afternoon.
The update comes hours after the official launch of the province’s vaccine booking portal, which opened at 8 a.m. for seniors ages 80 and older.
On Sunday, Ford told reporters that the province has the capacity to administer 4.8 million vaccine doses per month, but is currently only receiving enough supply to administer about a quarter of that.
The premier will speak in Cobourg, Ont. at 1 p.m.
