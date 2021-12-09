Premier Doug Ford will meet with cabinet Friday to mull over a number of public health measures as the COVID-19 situation worsens in the province, sources say.

Multiple sources told CTV News Toronto the government was presented with several options at a meeting held earlier this week, including closing schools for a period of time before and after the winter break, as well as returning the province to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

However, sources said the government at the time was not prepared to make any major changes when it comes to public health restrictions. Instead, they will be focusing on new guidance over the Christmas break.

Another cabinet meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, sources say.

The government will consider a new measure that would eliminate the paper copy of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, making it so that residents have to use the downloadable QR code.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the update live at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials reported the highest number od daily COVID-19 cases since late May. The province’s rolling seven-day average now stands at about 1,055, a significant increase from the previous week where the average was 851.

