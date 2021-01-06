TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make his first announcement of the year this afternoon.

At his Toronto news conference, the premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

Wednesday’s news conference marks the first time the premier has spoken publicly in 2021. The details of the announcement are not yet known.

All of Ontario entered strict lockdown on Dec. 26 amid rising COVID-19 case counts. The measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 23 in the southern parts of the province (south of Sudbury) and until Jan. 9 in the northern parts.

Ontario has recorded more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases four times in the past seven days. The highest number of new infections logged in a single day was seen on Saturday when 3,363 cases were recorded.

Thus far, 50,030 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, including 7,607 doses administered in the previous day. The vaccine requires two doses. In Ontario, 117 total vaccinations have been completed.