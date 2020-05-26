TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement regarding the province’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic this afternoon.

The premier has been holding news conferences daily at Queen’s Park since the start of the pandemic.

The details surrounding today’s announcement are not yet known.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

