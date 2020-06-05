Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Patios in Toronto allowed to expand onto sidewalks and streets when restaurants reopen
Toronto allows ice cream and food trucks to operate this summer
Ontario extends state of emergency by four weeks
Ontario's electricity 'recovery rate' could lead to higher hydro bills
Ontario unveils new COVID-19 testing strategy. Here's what we know about the plan
Here are the COVID-19 testing centres in Toronto
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario