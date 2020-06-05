TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make another COVID-19 announcement on Friday after allowing short-term cottage and condo rentals to resume.

Non-essential short-term rental operations were shuttered about two months ago as the province worked to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Minister of Economic Development Victor Fedeli announced on social media that the shutdown was over.

“Short term rentals including lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations in Ontario starting June 5 at 12:01 a.m.,” the minister tweeted.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park on Friday by Fedeli, as well as Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Minister Rod Phillips.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.