TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another COVID-19 announcement Thursday afternoon.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith and Ontario's Advocate for Community Opportunities Jamil Jivani.

The announcement comes a day after Ford said that decisions on reopening restaurant patios in rural areas of the province are coming “within a week.”

“It is one of the areas we are looking at with a regional opening,” Ford said. “I know a lot of the people in the rural areas want that.”

The premier did not provide a timeline for when restaurants in large urban areas such as Toronto would reopen.

Ford also told reporters that he hopes to speak about the government’s plan to enter the next stage of reopening the economy in the next week or so.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.