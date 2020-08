TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The premier has been visiting numerous long-term care homes and hospitals over the last month, announcing the expedited construction of further facilities in order to add more beds.

Long-term care homes were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 1,500 residents dying after contracting the disease.

In addition to Tory, Ford will be joined on Tuesday by the minister of long-term care and President and CEO of Humber River Hospital Barbara Collins.

The premier has been holding nearly daily news conferences since the pandemic was declared in March.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.