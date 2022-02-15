Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning in Hamilton, Ont. alongside the minister of economic development and job creation.

Ford will be joined by Minister Vic Fedeli, as well as Minister of Energy Todd Smith, for the announcement at 10 a.m.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

On Monday, the premier made a significant announcement about the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan, saying Ontario will be moving to the next step of its plan on Thursday, four days ahead of schedule, and will lift proof of vaccination requirements at the beginning of March.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” Ford said in a statement.

“This is great news and a sign of just how far we've come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.”