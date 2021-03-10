TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after the government said it would begin administering doses of the recently-approved AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those between the ages of 60 and 64 at some 300 pharmacies across Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed the news during Question Period on Tuesday, saying that the full list of participating pharmacies would be announced today and that appointment bookings would open as early as Friday.

Since then, CTV News Toronto has learned that select Rexall and Costco pharmacies will be among those participating in the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario.

Elliott made the announcement as a shipment of 194,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine touched down in Ontario.

The shipment, from the Serum Institute of India, has an expiry date of April 2 which means that the province will need to move fast to get needles into arms.

However, Elliott said she is confident that shots will be administered before that date based on the scale and reach of the pilot project.

Ford will be joined by Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, for the 1 p.m. announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.