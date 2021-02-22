TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday as the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The premier will make the announcement alongside Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and the Associate-Minister of Children and Women's Jill Dunlop.

The announcement is excepted to be made on the same day York Region entered the “red zone” of the province’s five colour-coded response framework.

Non-essential retailers, including shopping malls, and restaurants reopened in the region on Monday with capacity limits and physical distancing in place.

The only three regions that now remain under the stay-at-home order are Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay-Parry Sound. These regions will remain under the order until at least March 8.

CTV News Toronto will livestream Monday’s announcement at 2 p.m.