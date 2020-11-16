TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

At the news conference the premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Minister of Government and Consumer Services Lisa Thompson, and President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy.

The news conference is being held at Queen’s Park and the announcement is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

The announcement comes as three regions in the Toronto area join the “red zone” in the province’s COVID-19 framework.

As of Monday, stricter public health measures came into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton. Toronto and Peel Region previously joined the “red zone” – the last step in Ontario’s tiered system before a full lockdown.

On Friday, Ford lowered the thresholds for the province’s colour-coded restrictions system following criticism.

He said that recent COVID-19 projections show Ontario is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”