Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement this afternoon
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 7:29AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in this photo taken at Queen's Park. (The Canadian Press)
TORONTO --
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Hill Dunlop at his news conference being held at Queen’s Park.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.