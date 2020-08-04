Advertisement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement this afternoon
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto, on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.
The premier will be joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli at a news conference in Beamsville.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
