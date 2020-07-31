TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by the President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy and the province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe at the news conference, which will be held at Queen’s Park.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes one day after the province unveiled its plan for students to return to school come September.

The plan sees all elementary school students return full-time with no decrease in class sizes. Secondary schools in designated boards will open on an adapted model, with class cohorts of approximately 15 students. The other school boards will be allowed to reopen for classes five days per week with full attendance.

Students in Grade 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks while indoors while those in Kindergarten to Grade 3 will be encouraged.

An additional $309 million will be provided to help schools boards respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.