Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on Friday morning

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Mississauga on Friday morning, representatives for the province said on Thursday.

    Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner to provide remarks and hold a media availability.

    Remarks will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

