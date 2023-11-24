Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Mississauga on Friday morning, representatives for the province said on Thursday.
Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner to provide remarks and hold a media availability.
Remarks will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on Friday morning
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response
Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Formal talks to begin today at EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland
Formal talks are expected to begin today between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two top heads of the European Union.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Teachers vote for 10-day strike mandate at Laval University
On Wednesday, Université Laval lecturers voted 92.6 per cent in favour of a 10-day strike mandate to be called at a time deemed appropriate.
-
Two minors arrested after trying to burn vehicles in TMR with Molotov cocktail: police
Montreal police arrested two teenagers after a group of suspects allegedly tried to set three vehicles on fire using a Molotov cocktail in Mount Royal (TMR).
London
-
Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
-
Knights double up Battalion in North Bay
Oliver bonk finished with two goals and an assist. London added an empty-netter.
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Northern Ontario
-
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Settlement reached with Volkswagen in engine coolant pump allegations
The German auto maker completely denied any and all wrongdoing or liability, but said its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.
-
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, but it has become a more common motivator.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Lake-effect snowsqualls could make today's commute across central Ontario treacherous
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.
-
Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges
The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.
-
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
Atlantic
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
No major changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia overnight, while there were minor changes in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Red Line disruption to begin Friday evening
Drivers and commuters were warned about it for weeks but the time has finally come for a massive disruption to transit services in Calgary's downtown core.
-
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
-
Heritage Park offers deal for Once Upon a Christmas
A Christmas tradition for many Calgary families is a little bit more affordable this year, thanks to staff at Heritage Park.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.