Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make a rare Sunday announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today at 11 a.m.

There were few details about the specifics of the rare Sunday news conference, but it comes a day before the province is set to release its fall economic statement.

Ontario is in good shape financially.

A report two weeks ago from the province's Financial Accountability Office projects budget surpluses for the foreseeable future.

The financial watchdog is forecasting a $100-million surplus at the end of this fiscal year, and an $8.5-billion surplus in 2027-28.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced in September that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, a far cry from the $33-billion deficit projected in the budget, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.