TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement alongside Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Monday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Queen’s Park. In addition to Lecce, the premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes less than a week after a stay-at-home order was issued in the province. While most retail stores, gyms and restaurants were closed to in-person services, schools were allowed to remain open.

Some public health units, however, made their own decision to close schools to in-person learning for a two-week period as their regions grappled with a larger intake of COVID-19 variants.

The announcement also comes on the first day of the April spring break, postponed from March. During this week, teachers, students and their parents have been told they can get asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at pharmacies and assessment centres.

On Sunday, the province reported the highest number of daily infections since the COVID-19 pandemic started.