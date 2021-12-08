Advertisement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Peterborough Wednesday
Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021 7:37AM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford removes his mask to take a question from a journalist as he attends a press briefing in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Peterborough, Ont. Wednesday morning.
Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy will join the premier at the 10 a.m. event.
The announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca as well as the CTV News app.