TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park as Toronto and Peel Region enter lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The premier will be joined Monday by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

Toronto and Peel region entered the fifth and final category of the province’s COVID-19 tiered framework that guides restrictions.

Under the lockdown category, most non-essential businesses have been restricted to curbside pickup or delivery, in-person dining has been prohibited and places of worship have been limited to 10 people.

Residents have also been told not to gather with anyone outside their household.

The new measures came into effect in the two regions at midnight on Monday and will remain in effect for a minimum of 28 days.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.