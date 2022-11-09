Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford later today.

Ford's office said the two would be making an announcement at 11 a.m., but did not say what it would be about.

The announcement comes amid labour disruptions this week in education and transit.

Thousands of students across the province were out of school Monday due to a strike by education workers, but most schools reopened Tuesday after Ford promised to rescind legislation that made it illegal for the workers to strike.

Meanwhile some 2,200 GO Transit workers remain on strike, hampering bus service around the GTA. Those workers have been without a contract since June and say that they are looking for protection against contracting out labour. The two sides are expected to return to the bargaining table this week.

While the premier's office did not say what the announcement would be about, the Ford government has been advocating for the completion of the Bradford Bypass, a 16.2-km east-west freeway that would link highways 400 and 404 across York Region and Simcoe County. Environmental groups have voiced stiff opposition to the project, saying it would be disastrous for sensitive ecological lands along the route.