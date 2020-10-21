TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon at Queen’s Park.

The premier has been making daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, although not all of the announcements have been related to the disease.

On Wednesday, Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo and Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes a day after the province decided to extend COVID-19 orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) another 30 days.

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.

It does not impact the number of days Toronto, peel Region, York Region and Ottawa remains in a modified Stage 2.

Ontario reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to over 65,000.