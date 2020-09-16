TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon one day after saying that new health measures may be coming for COVID-19 hotspots like Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area.

The daily-reported case counts have steadily risen over the last week, with Monday marking a 14-week high in new infections.

Most of the new novel coronavirus infections are within those hotspots, with the majority of other local public health units reporting less than five cases of the disease.

On Tuesday, despite seeing the COVID-19 case count dip to 251, the premier said that an announcement would be coming shortly about measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province's hotspots.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the mayors of Toronto, Brampton and Ottawa raised concerns about the current gathering limits and that has led to the provincial government considering changes.

As it stands, gatherings of 100 people are allowed outside and gatherings of 50 people are allowed inside as long as physical distancing measures can be maintained.

On Wednesday, Ford will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and the President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.