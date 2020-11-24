TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton.

The announcement comes a day after Ontario recorded a record-breaking number of COVID-19 infections, with the majority in Peel Region and Toronto—two areas currently under a 28-day lockdown.

The government has faced criticism from small businesses who are being forced to close who argue the lockdown unfairly targets their establishments, as many larger department stores have been allowed to remain open.

The announcement also comes a day after the province announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution taskforce headed by retired Gen. Rick Hillier.

On Monday, Elliott said the government expects to roll out the first batch of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna between January and March of 2021 followed by a second tranche from March until “about” July.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.