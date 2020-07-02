TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes days after the Progressive Conservative government said they were having “serious discussions” about moving to the next stage of reopening the economy.

The majority of Ontario is in Stage 2 of the three-stage plan, with only two agricultural areas dealing with outbreaks still in Stage 1.

"We're taking it very cautiously," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said. "We are having discussions about going into the next phase. Whether we do it across the province, whether we do it regionally, these are serious discussions we are having."

The premier will be joined on Thursday by the province’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.