TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

At his Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it starts.

More than 60,000 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been logged in the province since the first infection was reported at the end of January.

As Ontario battles a second wave of the disease, the province saw 746 new cases on Tuesday, 807 on Monday, 646 on Sunday, 809 on Saturday and 939 on Friday.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that a modified set of Stage 2 restrictions would be imposed on Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa amid soaring COVID-19 case counts.

The restrictions put a stop to indoor dining, close gyms and impose stricter limits on indoor gatherings.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least 28 days, at which point they will come under review.